Alaska governor appoints Republican Thomas Baker to vacant state House seat

The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday appointed Republican Thomas Baker to the state House seat left vacant last month when independent Rep. Josiah Patkotak resigned after being elected North Slope Borough mayor.

Patkotak was one of four rural lawmakers — independents and Democrats — who joined with 19 Republicans to form a majority in the 40-member House earlier this year. Because Patkotak was an independent, Dunleavy was not bound by party affiliation in selecting a replacement.

Dunleavy’s office said in a statement that Baker’s name will be sent to Republican House members for a confirmation vote.

Provisions of law dealing with legislative vacancies were tweaked under a 2020 ballot measure. Scott Kendall, an attorney and an author of that measure, said confirmation should be voted on by members of the House majority caucus, regardless of party.

Two House Republicans are not part of the majority caucus.

Leaders of the House majority caucus planned to meet Thursday to discuss the issue, according to House Speaker Cathy Tilton’s office.

Baker is a construction operations manager for Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corp. and chairs a regional advisory council for the Federal Subsistence Board, according to information provided by Dunleavy’s office. Baker, from Kotzebue, unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2020.

All House seats are up for election next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major winter storm takes aim on Alaska with rain, snow and high winds
Major winter storm takes aim on Alaska with rain, snow, high winds
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Autumn Beans
Man rescues granddaughter in deadly East Anchorage fire that killed his daughter
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme faces his victims in court
MF- Winter storm impacts 11-7-23
Be ready, Alaska. Snow, rain and high winds expected

Latest News

Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme faces his victims in court
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Nov. 8, 2023
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Washington DC’s giant pandas make brief stop in Anchorage en route to China
Huge bull moose caught on doorbell camera eating Halloween pumpkin off Alaskan woman's porch
Huge bull moose caught on doorbell camera eating Halloween pumpkin off Alaskan woman's porch