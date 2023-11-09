Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snowstorm moves into the Anchorage area, it’s creating dangerous driving conditions on roadways across the city.

According to Paul Vanlandingham, the street maintenance manager with the Municipality of Anchorage, municipal crews continue to plow residential areas and are working on Priority 2 sidewalks.

“By end of shift today, we should be [at] about the 70% mark, or so, on our residential plow-out,” Vanlandingham said. “It’s slow going, it’s our first one of the year ... setting boundaries, just getting things pushed back good.”

Wednesdsay evening weather update Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey breaks down snow and rain totals and winds expected for Southcentral Alaska. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Vanlandingham said he is expecting 4-8 inches of snow in town by Wednesday night. If that happens, they will suspend residential plow-outs and start plowing collector and arterial streets again. He described the snow as “wet and heavy,” creating slick conditions for the next couple of days.

“All day we’ve been preparing for the rain, so here about an hour ago we decided to switch gears, and we’re just going to keep plowing and we’ll see what Mother Nature hands us and we’ll react accordingly,” Vanlandingham said.

Vanlandingham hopes they can stay in residential areas until midnight, but it depends on the amount of future snowfall.

Justin Shelby, the administrative operations manager with the Department of Transportation, says they are preparing for the heavy snow.

“Right now, we’ve got crews out on the roads throughout the Anchorage area just keeping the main roads open as we’ve got the snow coming up,” Shelby said.

At the time of the interview in the early afternoon, there was only 1 inch of snowfall, but the state expected there to be more coming in later Wednesday night.

As of Wednesday, Shelby says all the highways have been cleared of snow from the previous snowstorm.

“Our crews are out right now, like I said, plowing the roads, keeping them clear. If we start getting slick conditions, they’ll be out putting down additional sand as well,” Shelby said.

Shelby urges drivers to pay attention to conditions and to drive slowly and carefully.

“We do have snow coming down right now and possibly rain in the forecast. With the hard-packed snow on the ground, water on top of that can be very, very dangerous so if we do start getting rain coming down, exercise extreme caution and stay home if you’re able,” Shelby said.

Depending on how much snow is received tonight, DOT and muni crews will re-evaluate what needs to be re-plowed and plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.