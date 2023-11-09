Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed one person, officials with the Anchorage Fire Department say.

The department said in a statement that the tent was part of a homeless encampment near Alpenhorn Avenue and Mockingbird Drive, which is situated near Bancroft Park and Alpine Apartment Homes.

Authorities said officers with the Anchorage Police Department arrived to find the fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. with the “fire victim and a fire burning” in the woods about several hundred feet from the intersection.

Fire crews showed up soon after and confirmed the person was dead. The statement said fire crews had the fire put out at about 7:40 a.m., approximately 15 minutes after APD officers first arrived.

A second person was displaced from the encampment, authorities said, and was helped by the Red Cross of Alaska. No one else was hurt or displaced, according to AFD.

The department said during the initial investigation that a heat source sparked the blaze inside the tent where the victim was sleeping.

The fire department said it was the 12th fire death in the city this year, and 19th overall within the state.

