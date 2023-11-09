Transgender student loses lead theater role in ‘Oklahoma!’ over gender policy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - A Sherman High School policy has taken a lead role away from a transgender theater student.

Senior Max Hightower has been a member of Bearcat Theater throughout high school.

“He puts in the effort. I mean, I can’t tell you how many times they’ve been singing in the bedroom,” said his father, Phillip Hightower.

This hard work paid off when he landed the lead male role in the play “Oklahoma!” about two weeks ago.

“It was a beautiful day,” Max Hightower said.

He said this excitement was cut short days later when the Sherman High School principal called him to tell him about a new policy.

“Actors and actresses could only play a role that was the same gender they were assigned at birth,” Hightower said, detailing his conversation with the principal.

Because Max Hightower is a transgender male, he could no longer be cast as the male lead.

“I was devastated,” he said.

Hightower said his son previously played historically female supporting characters in Sherman theater shows.

“But they allowed Max to dress up as a male,” Hightower said.

It’s something Max Hightower says has been a part of theater since the start.

“All kinds of actors have played all kinds of parts,” Hightower said, “I mean, I grew up watching ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’”

Phillip Hightower thought losing the role would crush his son.

“I expected him to be crying, but no, Max is a fighter,” the father said.

He is among about 20 students who have lost their roles, including sophomores Natalie Ball and Ellis Weinkauf.

“Clearly they don’t know the first thing about theater if this is an issue, because even back when Shakespeare was alive and doing plays, men would play the women (characters),” Ball said.

The two female students say the Sherman High School principal called them into a meeting to inform them of the new rule. Ball and Weinkauf were cast in male ensemble roles, so they could no longer play these characters.

“Everybody’s just in the hallway sobbing,” Weinkauf said. “I just sort of collapsed to the floor.”

The students said they were not auditioning for male roles but consented to play characters of the opposite gender if needed.

“I didn’t care. I just wanted to be cast in the show,” Ball said.

This led them to land roles as cowboys because there were not enough boys to fill the characters.

Ball said she previously played a male chef in a Sherman Middle School production of “The Little Mermaid Junior.”

“It’s never been an issue,” Ball said.

In a statement, the district said the show is being postponed until at least mid-January to review inappropriate content. The new date of the production will be around mid-January.

“Oklahoma!,” an 80-year-old production, has been performed by Sherman High School before.

“I think maybe 2018 or something like that was the last time we had it here,” Weinkuf said.

Additionally, the district said there is no policy on how students are assigned to roles, but for this production, the gender of the role as identified in the script will be used for casting. This may not apply to future productions.

This year, the students are not hopeful the show will hit the stage.

“The school board, the school district, has complete control over our theater program. Our hands are tied,” Ball said.

The Hightowers said they are now determined to get Max Hightower back into the role and keep Sherman Theater a safe space for all students.

“I want every kid to be recognized and noticed and allowed to be themselves,” Max Hightower said.

