Veterans Day freebies: A look at some of the deals offered

The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the...
The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military, and many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start on Friday.(Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army | Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Veterans Day is Saturday, marking the end of World War I. The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start Friday.

Here is just a small sample of the freebies veterans and active duty military can get (check to be sure your nearby locations are participating):

On Friday until noon, veterans get a free Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s.

Saturday, they get a free doughnut at Dunkin, free coffee and a doughnut at Krispy Kreme, or a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s.

At Starbucks on Saturday, vets get a free hot or iced coffee, and at IHOP until 7 p.m., they get free pancakes or a pancake combo.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine in on Saturday.

Lowe’s is giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Majority of Southcentral Alaska schools closed as power outages plague region
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme faces his victims in court
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
file
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
Most workers commute to work as vehicle costs increase, study finds
Most workers commute to work as vehicle costs increase, study finds
Most workers commute to work as vehicle costs increase, study finds
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.
Jack Box gets spot in People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue