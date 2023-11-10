Catching a break: Light snow today with sunshine into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The record breaking snow across Southcentral has left many digging out of 1 to 2 feet of accumulation. Hazardous road conditions remain across the region, with some improvement on the roads as plows work to plow out the main roads first. Use extra caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going as you hit the roads today. Even though no significant snow will occur today, it’s still advised to stay home if you don’t have to be anywhere.

Light snow will continue today for Southcentral, as another area of low pressure moves into the eastern Gulf of Alaska. While most of the precipitation associated with this low will impact Southeast in the form of rain and windy conditions, Southcentral will also see some rain and snow. Rain will primarily stay confined to Prince William Sound, while inland areas of Southcentral have the best shot for seeing snow. The snow will be scattered throughout the day, with up 1 to 3 inches of snow looking likely. Looking at past events this week, it’s possible some locations could exceed 3 inches, but not by much.

As the snow tapers off today into early Saturday morning, ridging to our southwest will lead to a brief break in the activity. This will open the door for some sunshine to return for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s. With clouds expected to break, this will also lead to some chillier mornings. It’s very likely many locations will see temperatures dip into the teens for the next several mornings.

While active weather remains for Southcentral and Southeast, Western Alaska and the Slope continue to see winter weather. A winter weather advisory along the slope for blowing snow and gusty winds remains in effect through the day. Additional accumulation of up to 1 inch is possible, but the biggest impacts will be the visibility issues. Then for Western Alaska and as far east as the Interior, a winter storm watch has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday. This comes as a strong low moves into the Bering and will lead to the potential for several inches of snowfall. Right now 7 to 10 inches is a good bet for many locations, but with any snow event there could be higher amounts.

Looking ahead into next week, more snow and cooler weather looks to stay with us across Southcentral. While snow is in the forecast, warmer temperatures by the end of next week could lead to a changeover back to mixed precipitation.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

