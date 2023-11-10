Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Mayor declares snow emergency after record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed...
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says
Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project

Latest News

After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
Morning FastCast Nov. 10, 2023