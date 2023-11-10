JBER Veterans Day ceremony cancelled to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Veterans Day ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson has been cancelled due to the aftermath of the winter storm, authorities said.

Alan Brown, the director of communications and public affairs for the Alaska National Guard, wrote in a statement that “extremely hazardous” road conditions forced officials to call the event.

“We regret having to made the difficult decision to cancel the event; however, the safety and welfare of our community must always take precedent,” Brown wrote.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Saturday morning at the Alaska National Guard Armory on JBER.

The winter storm that pummeled Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday and Thursday broke records around the region, with an official snowfall total of 17 inches being recorded for the storm in Anchorage. Power outages and school closures also punctuated the storm, and city officials have said that it will take an expected 84 hours for full snowplowing efforts to finish, starting with the arterial roads and finishing with residential streets.

