JBER Veterans Day ceremony cancelled to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Veterans Day ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson has been cancelled due to the aftermath of the winter storm, authorities said.

Alan Brown, the director of communications and public affairs for the Alaska National Guard, wrote in a statement that “extremely hazardous” road conditions forced officials to call the event.

“We regret having to made the difficult decision to cancel the event; however, the safety and welfare of our community must always take precedent,” Brown wrote.

The event was originally scheduled to take place Saturday morning at the Alaska National Guard Armory on JBER.

The winter storm that pummeled Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday and Thursday broke records around the region, with an official snowfall total of 17 inches being recorded for the storm in Anchorage. Power outages and school closures also punctuated the storm, and city officials have said that it will take an expected 84 hours for full snowplowing efforts to finish, starting with the arterial roads and finishing with residential streets.

Find more weather alerts and information here

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed...
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project

Latest News

After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
Kyle Andrews, like many formally imprisoned Alaskans, faces huge obstacles finding a job and...
Parole in Alaska affected by lack of treatment programs
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
Morning FastCast Nov. 10, 2023
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says