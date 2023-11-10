Man’s best friend: Service dog changes US Army veteran’s life

Inside the Gates
Man’s best friend: Service dog changes US Army veteran’s life
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the last two years, wherever Jeff Matthews, a U.S. Army veteran goes, his furry partner, a 4-year-old Labrador named Lox, follows him.

“From the minute we wake up to the minute we go to sleep work we’re arm’s length apart,” Matthews said.

Lox became a part of Matthews’ life in 2022 after they were paired up through the not-for-profit organization America’s Vet Dogs. The organization is a service dog program that helps enhance mobility and independence for veterans, active duty members and first responders with disabilities.

“I can’t imagine not having him,” Matthews said. “I didn’t realize how difficult life was without him until I had him.”

Matthews said he applied for the program after he was recommended by his primary care physician.

“[My physician] recommended that I get one; said it might help me with my daily activities of daily living,” Matthews said. “Lox brings all my invisible disabilities to visibility.”

In February 2022, four years after Matthews was accepted by the program, he was paired up with Lox. He said a supply of dogs and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the delay.

Through the program, Lox was trained specifically to meet Matthew’s medical needs. Matthews said Lox has a variety of things he can assist him with, such as waking him up from nightmares, picking up items and walking.

“I couldn’t walk in a straight line. I would wobble,” Matthews said. “So he keeps me on a straight line.”

“When we’re going down the steps, he helps me to feel where the stairs are,” So it just makes it or I can be part of society again and not — folks don’t look at me differently any longer,” Matthews said.

Now with almost two years together, Matthews said he doesn’t know what he would do without him. And he says Lox’s daily assistance has allowed him to return back to as close to 100% as he can.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Majority of Southcentral Alaska schools closed as power outages plague region
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme faces his victims in court
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
file
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports

Latest News

Man’s best friend: Service dog changes US Army veteran’s life
Man’s best friend: Service dog changes US Army veteran’s life
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, Nov. 9, 2023
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project
Alaska DOC file photo
‘29-year-olds don’t die for no reason’: A conflicting look at the number of inmate deaths in Alaska