Mayor declares snow emergency as crews work around the clock

By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:57 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -With the 25.2 inches of snow received in the Anchorage area since Sunday, and with it being much more than forecasted, Mayor Dave Bronson declared a snow emergency Thursday.

As the weather got worse on Wednesday night Mayor Bronson, In coordination with the Anchorage School District, chose to allow non-critical employees to stay home on Thursday. Many city offices and operations were also closed on Thursday.

The declaration allowing for more resources to be put out on the streets.

“Its going to allow us to bring more of that on board... now we’re going to get a few more resources and that will... clear our major roads and neighborhoods,” Bronson said.

One of the reasons for the emergency, Bronson said, is to allow crews to get to residential streets faster. With the immense amount of snow accumulation, crews are now being forced to circle back and re-plow arterial and collector roads, but the additional resources will allow residential areas to be plowed at the same time.

“This wet snow and slush is now going to freeze hard so we had to take some pretty strong action here tonight to mitigate that,” Bronson said.

Justin Shelby, the Administrative Operations Manager for the Department of Transportation, said as of 4 p.m., Thursday, all of the DOT’s available operators were actively working to clear roads.

“Priority 1 roads are open throughout the Anchorage area, crews are working on widening out the lanes and addressing problem areas, as well as branching out to work on some priority 2 and priority 3 roads,” Shelby said. “Snow is coming down in parts of the Anchorage area, so crews will have to keep returning to priority 1′s to keep them open, as long as we’ve got snowfall.”

Shelby said it will take time for crews to work through their priority list.

“We urge the public to be patient, exercise caution if you do have to go out and stick to the main roads as much as possible,” Shelby said.

Paul Vanlandingham, the Street Maintenance Manager with the Municipality of Anchorage, says muni crews will continue to work 24-hours a day until conditions improve.

“Hopefully if it’ll stop today sometime, I’m hoping to have all of the neighborhoods plowed out by Tuesday,” Vanlandingham said. “We’ll be going around the clock plowing arterial and collectors, if it slows down a little bit I’m in hopes to be in residentials (Friday) morning.”

Vanlandingham said it will be a struggle, but the MOA and the state will eventually clear the roads.

“For at least today and tomorrow if possible, if you can stay at home... increase your stopping distances and following distances, and give yourself some extra time for getting there,” Vandlandingham said.

Bronson said there’s more resources to help clear the snow this winter compared to last winter.

“We’ve done quite a bit more, we’ve hired more drivers, ...so were at about two drivers per grater, the graters are the primary snow plowers, so that helps,” Bronson said.

Bronson said he’s confident in his crews’ ability to clear the snow.

