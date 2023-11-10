Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found there.(Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Mass. (WCVB) - Officials in southeast Massachusetts said a newborn’s remains were found at a recycling center Thursday morning.

Rochester police said workers stopped production at Zero Waste Solutions in Plymouth County and called 911.

This is the same facility where the body of another baby was recovered in April.

The medical examiner’s office is helping police to investigate.

Regarding the April case, police said the evidence suggests that child’s mother could have ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Mayor declares snow emergency after record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed...
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says
Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project

Latest News

After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Thousands sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the chamber at the Capitol in Washington,...
New Speaker Mike Johnson grasps for a funding plan with a government shutdown rapidly approaching
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame