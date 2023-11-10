State vet says bird flu is still a threat to domestic poultry

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s top veterinarian is warning residents who keep backyard chickens and other poultry not to let their guard down when it comes to bird flu.

The virus was recently detected in three flocks in the Mat-Su, which State Veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach said were the first cases of the virus in domestic poultry in Alaska this year.

Two flocks were reported to the state on Oct. 28 that tested positive, while another flock reported on Nov. 3 later tested positive as well.

Gerlach said dozens of chickens died or had to be put down.

“Each of the flocks had between 30 and 45 birds,” Gerlach said. “And these are noncommercial flocks, so these are people’s backyard kind of pets.”

All of the infected flocks had something in common, Gerlach said. They had come in contact with wild birds, particularly ducks that can carry the virus. Gerlach said birds can become infected through direct contact with birds that are carriers, or with their feces.

“What we’re doing is seeing the wild birds going back through their southerly migration and just interacting with some of these backyard flocks, and although we haven’t detected as many positive cases in wild birds, we know it’s still out there and still circulating around,” Gerlach said.

Gerlach said people should take precautions to try and limit exposure of their flocks to wild birds. He said it’s important to have a biosecurity plan in place that includes disinfecting or having separate footwear and clothing that is worn when working with domestic birds but doesn’t leave the yard.

The State Veterinarian website also has tips on how to cut the risk of contracting the virus. Gerlach said people who believe their flocks may be infected should contact the office of the State Veterinarian at 907-375-8215.

