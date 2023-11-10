Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The most snow to ever fall in the first two weeks of November caused nearly all flights to be delayed on Thursday at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, according to Airport Director Craig Campbell.

There’s been speculation and rumors online, with some claiming the airport has closed, but those are false. Campbell maintains the airport remains open and is operational.

“The airport has remained open, we have not closed and we are not going to close in the future. Runways are operational, taxiways are operational,” Campbell said.

Campbell says operating on time, with the weather Anchorage is experiencing, has been challenging.

“We started snow removal yesterday afternoon, it’s been going on continuously. We do one runway at a time, then we do taxiways, but a crew of about 12 at a time is out there all the time, whenever there’s snow in the area, clearing the runways, taxiways, and ramps in the area,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it’s due to their hardy snow team that the airport can always remain open.

Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for smaller planes and even longer for larger planes.

Still, the most congestion at the airport is stemming from cargo carriers, due to a lack of parking spaces. It caused there to be several diversions of cargo carriers to Fairbanks because of the lack of space available.

For those flying on Thursday, Campbell recommends contacting your airline to ensure your flight is not delayed and for any other accommodations needed.

“I know your viewers are going to see is there’s a lot of delays, the weather has caused delays for the passenger carriers, so I always encourage people to contact their carrier ahead of time to make sure their flight is on time,” Campbell said.

Campbell reminds people heading to the airport to drive slowly on the roads and take the extra time to get to their destination.

