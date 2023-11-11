Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project
A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed...
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says

Latest News

After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
Anchorage teachers
ASD, teacher’s union reach tentative contract agreement