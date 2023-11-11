Mat-Su College pays early tribute to Alaska’s veterans in annual honor ceremony

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Education advisor, and 28-year U.S. Air Force veteran Tom Spangler, hosted Mat-Su College’s annual Veteran’s Day tribute Friday afternoon, garnering an attendance of about 100 people from across the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The ceremony, held at the Glenn Massay Theater on the Palmer campus, was started by Spangler in 2011 - before the theater existed.

“It was just like 20, 25 people and it was around the Mat-Su College flagpole,” Spangler said.

The two-hour tribute provides borough residents the opportunity to experience traditional honoring ceremonies such as the POW/MIA Missing Man Table, the folding of the American flag, as well as the bugle call of Taps - played by long-time Alaskan and Vietnam War veteran Gene Horner.

The valley-based ceremony draws in crowds consisting of active-duty military personnel, veterans, civilians and political leaders. Among the attendees were borough mayor Edna Devries and Senator Dan Sullivan.

“It’s very poignant,” Sullivan said about the ceremony. “Really reminds everybody why Veteran’s Day is so important and how special it is to Alaska.”

Veteran’s Day is a federal holiday observed Nov. 11 each year to honor America’s veterans for their service and sacrifice.

