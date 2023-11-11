Record-breaking snowfall elevates avalanche risk

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet, heavy snowfall buried Southcentral in a record amount of accumulation, in what was the most snow ever recorded in Anchorage for the first two weeks of November. These types of weather conditions, experts with the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center say, can create high-risk avalanche conditions in the mountains.

“You get too much snow that piles up too fast, and it just can’t stick to itself,” Wendy Wagner, the director of CNFAIC, said. “And especially with strong winds, like we just had in this last storm, we can expect elevated avalanche conditions in all the mountains.”

During a winter storm, Wagner said, natural avalanches, or avalanches that happen by themselves, are common. Once a storm subsides, human-triggered avalanches become the concern, she said.

“That’s when people are getting outside,” Wagner said. “They’re wanting to go play in the powder, and things like that, and they can find themselves on a slope that’s steep enough to avalanche.”

Human-triggered avalanches are most likely in the first two days after a storm, Wagner said.

Activities, such as snow machining, walking and hunting, can trigger an avalanche if the slope is unstable.

Wagner recommends that people give the mountain time to stabilize before venturing out. If people choose to go to the mountains this weekend, Wager recommends that people avoid steep slopes and brush up on their avalanche safety.

