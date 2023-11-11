Talking safety after a record-breaking winter for roof collapses

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother Nature is making her presence felt. The heavy snowfall that hit Anchorage has caused power outages and downed trees. Experts say residents may now need to start looking at their roofs.

Michelle Holland, owner of Holland Roofing, said her company saw a record number of roof collapses last year in Anchorage. Holland said people shouldn’t procrastinate when homeowners and commercial property owners to have their roofs cleared of snow and ice. The concern is not when the snow is light and fluffy, Holland said, but to pay attention when it gets wet and heavy or ice forms on roofs. Ice can weigh 60 pounds per square foot, she said.

Homes built before 1972 generally have bigger issues because of poor insulation, Holland said.

“If their home has got a good design and is well insulated, they don’t need to worry about the snow load,” Holland said. “If they do not have a well insulated home or they have a design that leads to ice buildup, big icicles, big ice dams and glaciation, that’s when they need to be concerned.”

Holland recommends having a professional clear roofs and that it can be dangerous if people don’t know what they’re doing.

“However, if you have the ability to get a rake, a roof rake, something where you can remove the snow from the ground and pull the snow on the eaves down, some people can safely do that if they have the right equipment and the right experience,” Holland said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
After the first major snowfall of the season, Anchorage police are reporting an increased...
Anchorage transportation leaders urge caution and to stay home if possible
Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Willow Project
Federal judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive oil-drilling project
A heat source inside a tent led to an outdoor fire in a Campbell Park neighborhood that killed...
Heat source inside tent leads to fatal fire in Campbell Park neighborhood, APD says

Latest News

Wet, heavy snowfall buried Southcentral in a record amount of accumulation, in what was the...
Record-breaking snowfall elevates avalanche risk
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
After heated debate, Assembly approves agreement between municipality and O’Malley Ice and Sports
With this winter storm started to wrap up, avalanche experts say this is a time when there is...
Record-breaking snowfall elevates avalanche risk
Anchorage teachers
ASD, teacher’s union reach tentative contract agreement