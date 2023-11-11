Talking safety after a record-breaking winter for roof collapses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mother Nature is making her presence felt. The heavy snowfall that hit Anchorage has caused power outages and downed trees. Experts say residents may now need to start looking at their roofs.

Michelle Holland, owner of Holland Roofing, said her company saw a record number of roof collapses last year in Anchorage. Holland said people shouldn’t procrastinate when homeowners and commercial property owners to have their roofs cleared of snow and ice. The concern is not when the snow is light and fluffy, Holland said, but to pay attention when it gets wet and heavy or ice forms on roofs. Ice can weigh 60 pounds per square foot, she said.

Homes built before 1972 generally have bigger issues because of poor insulation, Holland said.

“If their home has got a good design and is well insulated, they don’t need to worry about the snow load,” Holland said. “If they do not have a well insulated home or they have a design that leads to ice buildup, big icicles, big ice dams and glaciation, that’s when they need to be concerned.”

Holland recommends having a professional clear roofs and that it can be dangerous if people don’t know what they’re doing.

“However, if you have the ability to get a rake, a roof rake, something where you can remove the snow from the ground and pull the snow on the eaves down, some people can safely do that if they have the right equipment and the right experience,” Holland said.

