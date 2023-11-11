Valley brothers faceoff between the pipes in high school hockey opener

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sibling rivalries and the game of hockey are two things already filled to the brim with intensity. Together on the ice, they create must-see action.

Colony High senior and goalie Jamin O’Brien found himself staring down Palmer sophomore Keegan O’Brien — his younger brother — at the other end of the ice as the high school hockey season officially got under way earlier this month. With a packed crowd filling the MTA Events Center it was time for the two goalies — and the rest of O’Brien family — to put months of anticipation to rest.

“There was a lot of trash talk. I just tried to be the bigger brother and let him talk it,” Jamin said, whose Knights left the building with a 5-2 victory in their first action since finishing third in the Division I state tournament last February.

Despite being on the losing end of the tilt, Keegan was happy to be able to share the special moment with his brother.

“It’s quite a fun experience,” Keegan said. “I’m glad my mom and dad both got to see this game, and you know, I had fun out there”.

The two keepers can now look towards the rest of this season. However, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of this battle — the brothers O’Brien will get another shot at each other on Dec. 5.

Already sitting at 1-0, Jamin was certain the next time these teams meet will be just as spectacular when the Moose head for his home turf.

“It’s gonna be a show,” he said.

