Winter storm watch issued for Anchorage

By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm watch has been issued for the Anchorage area, bringing another load of precipitation to the municipality still struggling to plow itself out from underneath the last weather system earlier this week.

The winter storm watch issued Saturday warns of the possibility of 6 to 12 inches of snow for Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian and Eklutna from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Hillside communities could see even higher totals.

Officials anticipate slippery road conditions as snowfall accumulates, impacting the morning and evening commutes.

With heavy snow comes the risk of roof collapse and power outages as accumulated weight stresses trusses and trees. Residents should work to clear any areas of heavy snow from rooftops to prevent collapse and also check attics and basements to ensure no snow has entered their structures.

In addition to heavy snow, winds along Turnagain Arm early Monday morning could add to visibility issues along nearby roadways. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling.

Crews from both the Municipality of Anchorage and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the two entities that share responsibility for clearing roads in the Anchorage Bowl, are still working to clear roads of the snow that fell earlier this week. That snow load was so large it forced People Mover bus services to be suspended and Anchorage School District to call for a remote learning day.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Currently, every aircraft taking off has to be de-iced, which can take 10-15 minutes for...
Virtually all flights delayed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
After snowstorm brings more snowfall than forecasted, municipal and DOT plow crews work to...
Mayor declares snow emergency as crews work around the clock to plow streets
Snowy streets in Anchorage, Alaska.
Winter storm blog: Record-breaking snowfall pounds Southcentral Alaska
"I don't think he meant to die in the doorway here," Richard "Ziggy" Zeigler said, "but he did."
‘I don’t think he meant to die in the doorway here’: Anchorage outdoor deaths increase
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Municipality and State teams will work to plow DOT-maintained roads in Anchorage ahead of next...
Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm
With this winter storm started to wrap up, avalanche experts say this is a time when there is...
Record-breaking snowfall elevates avalanche risk
file
Talking safety following alarming number of winter roof collapses
A rose, an inverted glass, and a single candle sit on top of a white table cloth as part of the...
Mat-Su College pays early tribute to Alaska’s veterans in annual honor ceremony