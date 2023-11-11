Winter storm watch issued for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter storm watch has been issued for the Anchorage area, bringing another load of precipitation to the municipality still struggling to plow itself out from underneath the last weather system earlier this week.

The winter storm watch issued Saturday warns of the possibility of 6 to 12 inches of snow for Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian and Eklutna from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Hillside communities could see even higher totals.

Officials anticipate slippery road conditions as snowfall accumulates, impacting the morning and evening commutes.

With heavy snow comes the risk of roof collapse and power outages as accumulated weight stresses trusses and trees. Residents should work to clear any areas of heavy snow from rooftops to prevent collapse and also check attics and basements to ensure no snow has entered their structures.

In addition to heavy snow, winds along Turnagain Arm early Monday morning could add to visibility issues along nearby roadways. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling.

Crews from both the Municipality of Anchorage and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the two entities that share responsibility for clearing roads in the Anchorage Bowl, are still working to clear roads of the snow that fell earlier this week. That snow load was so large it forced People Mover bus services to be suspended and Anchorage School District to call for a remote learning day.

