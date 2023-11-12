Gathering on Veteran’s Day to honor those who served

FastCast digital headlines for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Hundreds of people braved the cold weather Saturday morning as they gathered at Wasilla’s Veterans Wall of Honor for a Veteran’s Day ceremony.

The event featured numerous speakers, including Sen. Dan Sullivan and both the Palmer and Mat-Su Borough Mayors. Sullivan noted how the event featured participants of all ages and brought together residents from across the Valley.

During the ceremony, Sen. Sullivan expressed his gratitude towards everyone who served.

“You are part of that legacy,” Sen. Sullivan said. “American military veterans have that incredible legacy that no other country has had, it’s very special and I like to remind our veterans of that, and they’re all part of that legacy. If you’ve worn the uniform of the United States, you are part of that legacy.”

Veterans in attendance said this holiday provides people an opportunity to share their stories and connect with those who wore the uniform.

“It’s really a day to link up with all my other brothers I’ve served with over the years. And we get to get together, you know the wonders of modern technology and Facebook and stuff, we are always not far away from each other,” said Army veteran William Ellis. “It’s really a day spent catching up with everyone I served with.”

Alongside the speakers, students from the Mat-Su Borough presented the colors and performed the national anthem in American Sign Language.

