Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage announced Saturday plans to coordinate with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) to clear still-clogged state-maintained roads in Anchorage.
The municipality reports that Maintenance and Operations crews completed clearing all Anchorage-maintained arterial roads on Thursday following record-breaking snowfall. DOT, which also maintains arterial roads within the municipality, has not finished clearing many major roadways, making travel difficult for many drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
A press release from a spokesperson for Mayor Dave Bronson reports that city crews have begun work to clear the following streets, which Street Maintenance Manager Paul Vanlandingham anticipates will be completed in approximately 8 hours: Abbott from Lake Otis to O’Malley
- O’Malley from Old Seward to Abbott
- Huffman from Old Seward to Birch
- DeArmoun from Old Seward to Hillside Drive
- Hillside Drive from DeArmoun to O’Malley
City crews will begin to work this afternoon and proceed through the evening to clear the following roadways:
- Dimond Boulevard to Sandlewood Place
- Jewel Lake Road from International Airport Road to Dimond Boulevard
- Raspberry Road from Sand Lake to Raspberry Drive
- Dimond Boulevard from Sandlewood to Arctic Boulevard
Additional snowfall is expected on Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of another foot falling in the Anchorage Bowl.
