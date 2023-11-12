Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:28 PM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage announced Saturday plans to coordinate with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) to clear still-clogged state-maintained roads in Anchorage.

The municipality reports that Maintenance and Operations crews completed clearing all Anchorage-maintained arterial roads on Thursday following record-breaking snowfall. DOT, which also maintains arterial roads within the municipality, has not finished clearing many major roadways, making travel difficult for many drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

A press release from a spokesperson for Mayor Dave Bronson reports that city crews have begun work to clear the following streets, which Street Maintenance Manager Paul Vanlandingham anticipates will be completed in approximately 8 hours: Abbott from Lake Otis to O’Malley

  • O’Malley from Old Seward to Abbott
  • Huffman from Old Seward to Birch
  • DeArmoun from Old Seward to Hillside Drive
  • Hillside Drive from DeArmoun to O’Malley

City crews will begin to work this afternoon and proceed through the evening to clear the following roadways:

  • Dimond Boulevard to Sandlewood Place
  • Jewel Lake Road from International Airport Road to Dimond Boulevard
  • Raspberry Road from Sand Lake to Raspberry Drive
  • Dimond Boulevard from Sandlewood to Arctic Boulevard

Additional snowfall is expected on Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of another foot falling in the Anchorage Bowl.

