Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage announced Saturday plans to coordinate with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) to clear still-clogged state-maintained roads in Anchorage.

The municipality reports that Maintenance and Operations crews completed clearing all Anchorage-maintained arterial roads on Thursday following record-breaking snowfall. DOT, which also maintains arterial roads within the municipality, has not finished clearing many major roadways, making travel difficult for many drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

A press release from a spokesperson for Mayor Dave Bronson reports that city crews have begun work to clear the following streets, which Street Maintenance Manager Paul Vanlandingham anticipates will be completed in approximately 8 hours: Abbott from Lake Otis to O’Malley

O’Malley from Old Seward to Abbott

Huffman from Old Seward to Birch

DeArmoun from Old Seward to Hillside Drive

Hillside Drive from DeArmoun to O’Malley

City crews will begin to work this afternoon and proceed through the evening to clear the following roadways:

Dimond Boulevard to Sandlewood Place

Jewel Lake Road from International Airport Road to Dimond Boulevard

Raspberry Road from Sand Lake to Raspberry Drive

Dimond Boulevard from Sandlewood to Arctic Boulevard

Additional snowfall is expected on Sunday and Monday, with a possibility of another foot falling in the Anchorage Bowl.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.