2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs are set to appear in court Monday.

Junmyung Lee, of Dedham, Massachusetts, and Han Lee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, for a detention hearing, where a judge will weigh whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial.

They were arrested last week when investigators busted the network of brothels in Massachusetts and northern Virginia. Acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said those who bought sex services include elected officials, company executives and government contractors with security clearances.

None of the clients have been charged, and authorities have not publicly named any of them. But prosecutors have said their investigation is ongoing.

Attorneys for Junmyung Lee and Han Lee declined to comment last week. A third person charged in the case, James Lee, was arrested in California and has yet to appear in court in Massachusetts.

Authorities say the operation was run using websites that falsely claimed to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography. They are accused of renting high-end apartments to use as brothels in Watertown and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Tysons and Fairfax, Virginia.

Levy said buyers paid upward of $600 per hour for services and some even paid a monthly membership fee to be pre-cleared for sex in a process similar to TSA PreCheck, Levy said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the defendant’s first name is Junmyung, not Junmyhung.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and State teams will work to plow DOT-maintained roads in Anchorage ahead of next...
Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm
Another round of snow is headed for Anchorage Sunday through Monday.
Winter storm watch issued for Anchorage
A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Winter storm brings power outages and visibility issues to Southcentral; schools shift to remote learning
During the 17th mission of the Last Frontier Honor Flight, veterans took in sights such as the...
Last Frontier Honor Flight: Following along on the organization’s 17th mission
file
Talking safety following alarming number of winter roof collapses

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
FILE - Police say at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones