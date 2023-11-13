Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage man accused of defrauding people out of millions in a Ponzi-like scheme was in court Monday for the second day of his sentencing hearing.

Garrett Elder was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Elder cheated well over 100 investors out of millions of dollars between 2016 and 2022, according to authorities with the United States Department of Justice and the Alaska Division of Banking and Securities.

Elder ran Tycoon Trading, LLC and Daily Bread Fund, LLC from a location on Old Seward Highway.

Through those businesses, Elder took $30 to $34 million from approximately 140 investors, authorities said. Most of those investors were located in Alaska. Authorities say Elder lost about $25 million of that money.

A court filing showed that Elder used some of the money to buy a camper, boat, vehicles, bicycles, tools, jewelry and real estate.

Elder changed his plea in May from not guilty to guilty.

The prosecution’s recommendation for sentencing was 87 months, but Judge Joshua Kindred said last week he would consider a longer sentence based on the emotional and detailed victim impact statements during the first day of the sentencing hearing.

