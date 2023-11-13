Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage man accused of defrauding people out of millions in a Ponzi-like scheme was in court Monday for the second day of his sentencing hearing.

Garrett Elder was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Elder cheated well over 100 investors out of millions of dollars between 2016 and 2022, according to authorities with the United States Department of Justice and the Alaska Division of Banking and Securities.

Elder ran Tycoon Trading, LLC and Daily Bread Fund, LLC from a location on Old Seward Highway.

Through those businesses, Elder took $30 to $34 million from approximately 140 investors, authorities said. Most of those investors were located in Alaska. Authorities say Elder lost about $25 million of that money.

A court filing showed that Elder used some of the money to buy a camper, boat, vehicles, bicycles, tools, jewelry and real estate.

Elder changed his plea in May from not guilty to guilty.

The prosecution’s recommendation for sentencing was 87 months, but Judge Joshua Kindred said last week he would consider a longer sentence based on the emotional and detailed victim impact statements during the first day of the sentencing hearing.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Winter storm brings power outages and visibility issues to Southcentral; schools shift to remote learning
Municipality and State teams will work to plow DOT-maintained roads in Anchorage ahead of next...
Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm
Another round of snow is headed for Anchorage Sunday through Monday.
Winter storm watch issued for Anchorage
During the 17th mission of the Last Frontier Honor Flight, veterans took in sights such as the...
Last Frontier Honor Flight: Following along on the organization’s 17th mission
file
Talking safety following alarming number of winter roof collapses

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik
A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Winter storm brings power outages and visibility issues to Southcentral; schools shift to remote learning
Fire
Man found dead after house fire in Grayling
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
Morning FastCast Nov. 13, 2023