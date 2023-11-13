Celebration of life of Alaska pioneer Vic Fischer

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Alaska pioneer Vic Fischer’s celebration of life took place on Sunday as hundreds gathered to remember and honor him at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage.

Fischer is well-known for his work on the Alaska Constitution and felt strongly about the first section of Article I which states the inherent rights of Alaska’s citizens: “This constitution is dedicated to the principles that all persons have a natural right to life, liberty the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the reward of their own industry; that all persons are equal and entitled to equal rights, opportunities, and protection under the law; and that all persons have corresponding obligations to the people and to the state.”

He was the last surviving delegate of Alaska’s Constitutional Convention which gathered 55 Alaskans in the 1950s to draft the Alaska Constitution.

“His presence was stamped here on this earth and his work will live on if we each do our part in his honor and memory,” Fischer’s funeral program stated.

Fischer lived a long life and passed away just last month at the age of 99. He’s survived by his wife, Jane Angvik, sons Greg and Joe Fischer, daughters Ruth Angvik Dinkins and Yonni Fischer, his grandchildren, a great-grandchild, grandnieces, nephews and extended family.

The family says they’re grateful to the many people who have shown kindness and grace while they’re mourning his loss, and for all of those who have made his celebration of life possible.

This is a developing story, additional information will be added as details become available.

