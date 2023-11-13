Man found dead after house fire in Grayling

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead after a house fire in Grayling on Friday morning, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The fire was reported at 3:14 a.m. Friday. Troopers were told two people may have been inside the home.

One person in the home was found safe at a family member’s home.

Troopers and a deputy fire marshal could not get to Grayling on Friday because of weather conditions, but traveled to the community on Saturday.

At the home, a man was found dead inside. The man’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy.

The home was a total loss, troopers said.

