Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:50 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing snowmachiner was found dead on a trail outside Selawik on Sunday evening, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers learned 23-year-old Chad Ticket, of Selawik, left a relative’s house around 6 a.m. and had not been heard from since.

Troopers learned around 5 p.m. that search teams from Ticket dead along a snowmachine trail about two miles from Selawik.

No foul play is suspected, troopers said, and Ticket’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

