Wasilla, Kenai claim volleyball state titles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla Warriors and Kenai Kardinals were the final teams standing in their respective divisions on Saturday at the ASAA state volleyball championships in Anchorage.

Wasilla claimed their first title since 2001 by taking down East Anchorage, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-21), in the Class 4A finale. It was the first time in over 20 years the Matanuska-Susitna Valley program took home the hardware. Wasilla’s win also ended a 17-year streak of consecutive state championships by either South Anchorage or Dimond.

Several hours earlier, the Kenai Kardinals triumphed over the Valdez Buccaneers, 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-12, 25-18), winning their second consecutive Class 3A title.

View the completed 4A Bracket.

View the completed 3A bracket.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.