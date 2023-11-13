Wasilla, Kenai claim volleyball state titles

Wasilla Warriors win first state volleyball championship in more than 20 years
By Alaska's News Source Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Wasilla Warriors and Kenai Kardinals were the final teams standing in their respective divisions on Saturday at the ASAA state volleyball championships in Anchorage.

Wasilla claimed their first title since 2001 by taking down East Anchorage, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-21), in the Class 4A finale. It was the first time in over 20 years the Matanuska-Susitna Valley program took home the hardware. Wasilla’s win also ended a 17-year streak of consecutive state championships by either South Anchorage or Dimond.

Several hours earlier, the Kenai Kardinals triumphed over the Valdez Buccaneers, 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-12, 25-18), winning their second consecutive Class 3A title.

View the completed 4A Bracket.

View the completed 3A bracket.

