Winter storm blog: ASD schools closed Monday

After a winter storm dumped over 2 feet of snow last week, follow along as another winter storm heads toward Southcentral Alaska.

8:10 p.m. Sunday

The Anchorage School District announced on Sunday evening that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the hazardous weather and road conditions in the forecast. Monday will mark the third consecutive school day that Anchorage students have been away from school.

8:00 p.m. Sunday

Chief meteorologist Melissa Frey and meteorologist Robert Forgit take to Facebook to break down the weather forecast.

Here's the latest information on the snow coming in tonight... - This storm will come and go quickly, with snow starting... Posted by Melissa Frey on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Major Alaska Storm Update and the Work Week Forecast with Meteorologist Robert Forgit. Meteorologist Robert Forgit updates us on the latest storm system impacting the state and what we can expect, plus our work week forecast and the next system that is heading our way. Posted by Alaska's News Source on Sunday, November 12, 2023

2:20 p.m. Saturday

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Anchorage area, bringing another load of precipitation to the municipality still struggling to plow itself out from underneath the last weather system earlier this week.

The winter storm watch issued Saturday warns of the possibility of 6 to 12 inches of snow for Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian and Eklutna from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Hillside communities could see even higher totals.

Officials anticipate slippery road conditions as snowfall accumulates, impacting the morning and evening commutes.

With heavy snow comes the risk of roof collapse and power outages as accumulated weight stresses trusses and trees. Residents should work to clear any areas of heavy snow from rooftops to prevent collapse and also check attics and basements to ensure no snow has entered their structures.

In addition to heavy snow, winds along Turnagain Arm early Monday morning could add to visibility issues along nearby roadways. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling.

Crews from both the Municipality of Anchorage and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the two entities that share responsibility for clearing roads in the Anchorage Bowl, are still working to clear roads of the snow that fell earlier this week. That snow load was so large it forced People Mover bus services to be suspended and Anchorage School District to call for a remote learning day.

Mayor Dave Bronson spoke about the city’s partnership with the state to keep DOT’s roads cleared in an interview on Saturday.

“The city is doing very well ... we’ve moved into the neighborhoods with our graters and trucks,” Bronson said. “Some of the major thoroughfares which are not city roads are still a big challenge and we’re going to have to do both.”

