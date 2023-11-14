Anthropologist Rachel Mason helps bring lost villages back to life

Anthropologist Rachel Mason helps bring lost villages back to life
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:04 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rachel Mason first came to Alaska in 1981. She said that adventure landed her in Kodiak where she thought she was going to work at a cannery and learn about the fishing industry.

Mason ended up driving a cab there for six years, but she said it turned out to be good training for becoming an anthropologist, which she now is with the National Park Service.

Rachel Mason drove a cab for several years in Kodiak, Alaska.
Rachel Mason drove a cab for several years in Kodiak, Alaska.(Rachel Mason)

After graduate school, Mason returned to Kodiak, where she again planned to work in different fisheries, but the Exxon Valdez oil spill happened in March 1989. As unfortunate as it was for the fishing industry, Mason said it gave her and other scientists the opportunity to work on several impact studies.

“I’ve gotten involved in a lot of historical projects that I think I’ve been able to bring my skills as an anthropologist to them,” she said.

One such historical project Mason worked on was the Lost Villages project, which focused on villages in the East Aleutians left behind after World War II.

”By working with the people that were still around and talking to living people, I think that brings another perspective on to history,” Mason said.

Through her many projects over the years, she said she enjoys empowering others to learn about and tell their own stories.

“If I show a picture, and somebody says, ‘That’s my mom,’ and people realize what their connections are to the villages that their ancestors left behind long ago, or that they’re finding out more about their history, that’s the real pride that I take in it,” Mason shared.

That pride has helped the Alaskan anthropologist earn several Alaska Historical Society awards over the years.

Click here to learn more about the book, “Lost Villages of the Eastern Aleutians,” which Mason co-authored with Ray Hudson.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Anchorage less than 1 inch away from new November snow record
Municipality and State teams will work to plow DOT-maintained roads in Anchorage ahead of next...
Municipality of Anchorage crews to help clear DOT’s roads ahead of next storm
Another round of snow is headed for Anchorage Sunday through Monday.
Winter storm watch issued for Anchorage
During the 17th mission of the Last Frontier Honor Flight, veterans took in sights such as the...
Last Frontier Honor Flight: Following along on the organization’s 17th mission
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years

Latest News

Anchorage residents are digging out after record snow
Anchorage residents dig out after record snow
Alaska transportation leaders urge people to stay off the roads as snowstorm makes plowing a 'challenge'
Thousands waiting for power to be restored across Southcentral
Thousands waiting for power to be restored across Southcentral
Anthropologist Rachel Mason helps bring lost villages back to life
Anthropologist Rachel Mason helps bring lost villages back to life