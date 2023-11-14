Digging out across Southcentral, with more rain and snow on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 8.7″ of snow that fell yesterday was a brand new record for Nov. 13, shattering the previous record by 6 inches. To date, the city has seen just under 40 inches of snow, which makes this season the snowiest season to date. Many areas across Southcentral are digging out, with a snow depth of roughly 1 to 3 feet. While snow won’t be expected today, you’ll still want to use extra caution on the roads this morning. Snow is still covering many roads across the region, while some areas of freezing fog are occurring this morning. This fog is primarily confined to the southern parts of the Mat-Su Valley, Anchorage Bowl and western parts of the Kenai. It’s these locations that could see visibility issues for the first part of the morning.

We’ll see dry weather today across Southcentral, with some sunshine expected. This will allow for some time to clear roads, pull out the snow blowers and dig out across Southcentral. You’ll want to dress appropriately if you’ll be outside today, as temperatures will struggle to break out of the 20s for inland locations. It’ll be warmer near the coast, but highs likely won’t break freezing in many locations.

While today largely stays on the dry side, our next storm system is set to arrive overnight into Wednesday. The low is still near the Western Aleutians, bringing widespread rain and winds to the islands. Adak is expected to see highs warm into the lower 60s today, with strong southwesterly winds up to 60 mph. That warmth will be heading into Southcentral through Wednesday, leading many areas to see temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 30s.

Expect largely snow to start falling for coastal regions overnight into early Wednesday morning, with inland locations holding onto the snowfall longer than coastal regions. It’s looking very likely that Anchorage and surrounding areas down to the Kenai will remain on the drier side due to downsloping. While this will certainly allow us to catch a break, the warmth associated with this system will lead to melting snow and possible ponding on the roads. You’ll want to use extra caution into your Wednesday morning commute as the precipitation type can be challenging when warmer air moves into the region. Even if we do manage to see some rain and snow for Anchorage, any moisture will transfer to snow Wednesday night into Thursday. While snow can be expected, it won’t amount to as high of snowfall totals as previous storms.

Snow for all tapers off by week’s end, with colder conditions to follow. It’s looking very likely that highs will struggle to break out of the low to mid-teens as the weekend arrives.

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

