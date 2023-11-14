Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom announces run for Alaska’s US House seat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom on Tuesday announced she will run for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat in 2024.

Dahlstrom joins fellow Republican Nick Begich III in the running for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola.

“Alaska needs a proven tough fighter to stop the assault on Alaska from Joe Biden and Washington D.C. liberals,” Dahlstrom said in a statement announcing her campaign. “Raising my four kids and working my way up in the private sector before giving back to serve Alaskans, I have seen how D.C. politicians betray Alaskans every day. In Congress, I will stop Biden and the extreme liberals ruining our future, bankrupting our families, killing our jobs, harming our military and veterans, and threatening our security.”

Dahlstrom has served as lieutenant governor since Dec. 5, 2022. She previously served as a state House representative from 2003 to 2010 and as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Corrections from 2018 to 2022.

Begich announced his intention to run in July.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the Peltola and Begich campaigns for comment and will update this story when we receive responses.

