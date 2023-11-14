Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom announces run for Alaska’s US House seat

Morning FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom on Tuesday announced she will run for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat in 2024.

Dahlstrom joins fellow Republican Nick Begich III in the running for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola.

“Alaska needs a proven tough fighter to stop the assault on Alaska from Joe Biden and Washington D.C. liberals,” Dahlstrom said in a statement announcing her campaign. “Raising my four kids and working my way up in the private sector before giving back to serve Alaskans, I have seen how D.C. politicians betray Alaskans every day. In Congress, I will stop Biden and the extreme liberals ruining our future, bankrupting our families, killing our jobs, harming our military and veterans, and threatening our security.”

Dahlstrom has served as lieutenant governor since Dec. 5, 2022. She previously served as a state House representative from 2003 to 2010 and as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Corrections from 2018 to 2022.

Begich announced his intention to run in July.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the Peltola and Begich campaigns for comment and will update this story when we receive responses.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Mayor Dave Bronson says muni is more prepared this year than last for snow
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years
Municipal crews are stepping in to aid DOT crews in plowing state roads.
Alaska transportation leaders urge people to stay off the roads as snowstorm makes plowing a ‘challenge’
Fire
Man found dead after house fire in Grayling

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
Former Anchorage Economic Development director announces Monday he is running for mayor of...
Former Anchorage economic head Bill Popp latest name to join Anchorage mayor race
Former municipal manager sues Anchorage, Mayor Dave Bronson
Former municipal manager sues Anchorage, Mayor Dave Bronson
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, left, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., head to a secure...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses cabinet visits to Alaska, possibilities for 2024