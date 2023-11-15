Anchorage’s icy, snow-covered roads causing some vehicle damage

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s icy and snowy roads have made it not only challenging for drivers but also created conditions ripe for causing damage to vehicles.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said on Monday that the icy ruts, which have formed on many roadways, are tough on vehicles and hard on the equipment trying to remove them.

“It’s a priority for us to get them off the road, just to make the roads safer and easier to travel,” said Justin Shelby, the administrative operations manager with DOTPF.

Over the past couple of weeks, when driving around town, it’s easy to find cars stuck in snow, going into ditches, or even parts of cars lying on snowbanks.

On Tuesday, some Anchorage vehicle body shops said they hadn’t seen any car damage from the icy roads, but others emphasized they’d seen punctured tires, underbody damage, and even went so far as to say that the roads are causing cars to fall apart.

According to Jeremy Ottum, who has been a diagnostic mechanic at the Alignment Center for 17 years, the icy, bumpy roads create wear on the suspension and amplify any existing car problems.

“The biggest issue you get when you have this much snow is ice in your tires, so you feel like you’re shaking when you go faster, especially on the highway. So the best thing to do is try and keep the snow and ice out of the inside of your tires and rims,” Ottum said.

Ice can also cause breakages to skid plates and protections under vehicles, leaving those parts hanging from the vehicle or detaching completely. Potholes are also a cause of warped tires, which Ottum described as often looking like a wart protruding out of a tire.

Any way you look at it, driving in icy conditions is dangerous and possibly expensive.

“It throws the back of your car sideways, when you don’t expect it. You feel like you’re on a nice, flat road and all the sudden you hit a bump and it just kicks the back of the car out,” Ottum said. “It can be unnerving and if you don’t know what to do you can end up sideways in the blink of an eye.”

The Anchorage mechanic said repairs resulting from landing in a ditch can be over $2,000.

“It definitely wears down on your suspension, but the worst thing is going into the ditch and then being pulled out in the wrong spot where you’re going to bend components, where you shouldn’t be hooking up a tow hitch to. Or once you get stuck in the ditch, things get pushed around underneath,” Ottum said.

Ottum recommends having good tires and maintaining them, especially since they control how fast the car can go and how fast it can stop. He also says to take your time while driving and to watch the road carefully while you’re driving in icy conditions.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Mayor Dave Bronson says muni is more prepared this year than last for snow
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years
Municipal crews are stepping in to aid DOT crews in plowing state roads.
Alaska transportation leaders urge people to stay off the roads as snowstorm makes plowing a ‘challenge’
Fire
Man found dead after house fire in Grayling

Latest News

A powerline in the Mat-Su is blanketed in a thick layer of snow, after Southcentral Alaska's...
MEA works to restore power to Mat-Su residents as borough continues to navigate snow impacts
People who live in a homeless camp in Cuddy Park are dealing with lots of snow and plunging...
Plunging temperatures in Anchorage are a big concern to people experiencing homelessness
MEA works to restore power to Mat-Su residents as borough continues to navigate snow impacts
MEA works to restore power to Mat-Su residents as borough continues to navigate snow impacts
Breaking down major headlines from the U.S. Capitol
Breaking down major headlines from the U.S. Capitol