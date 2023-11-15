Another winter storm hits Alaska

Warnings & advisories across the west
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Yet another large winter storm is hitting west coast and Aleutian locations with high winds and a mix of rain and snow. Adak recorded a wind gust to 67 miles per hour and winds will stay strong through the area tomorrow.

Coastal flood and winter weather advisories are out for the Kuskokwim Delta area.

High wind and winter storm warnings will also encompass parts of the Bering Strait to weather interior.

Southcentral will see the front’s arrival overnight. Snow, mixing with rain at times and gusty winds will move through the region through early Friday. A winter weather advisory will go into effect overnight for the Susitna Valley from Talkeetna north.

Snow amounts will likely be high with several rounds of snow bringing 10 to 25 inches!

Travel will be very difficult.

