ASD announces remote learning to continue Wednesday

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will remain operating in remote learning mode for at least another day, according to an email from school officials on Tuesday.

Wednesday will mark the fourth distance learning day in the last week for the largest school district in the state.

Snow plows have struggled to keep up with the multiple rounds of heavy snowfall that’s blanketed the town this month. As of Tuesday morning, Anchorage has received just under 40 inches of snow, good enough for the snowiest season to date.

The next storm system is expected to come Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

In a statement, ASD wrote that the safe operation of its bus fleet in neighborhoods was considered prior to making the decision.

“The Municipality is actively working to clear the neighborhoods but needs one more day,” ASD wrote in a statement.

