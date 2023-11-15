Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas

Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.(Wilmer Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Wilmer Police Department in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar is 4 feet tall and has black hair with brown eyes. He is Hispanic.

Ian was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Oakdale Street in Wilmer, according to authorities.

It is unknown what Ian was wearing at that time.

Police are looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, in connection to Ian’s abduction.

Aguilar-Cano is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and eyes.

He was driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe with Texas license plate KVZ 1194.

Police believe Ian is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: Mayor Dave Bronson says muni is more prepared this year than last for snow
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found dead along trail near Selawik
Garrett Elder appears at the federal courthouse in Anchorage on March 16, 2023.
Anchorage man accused of massive Ponzi-like scheme sentenced to 10 years
Municipal crews are stepping in to aid DOT crews in plowing state roads.
Alaska transportation leaders urge people to stay off the roads as snowstorm makes plowing a ‘challenge’
Fire
Man found dead after house fire in Grayling

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
People who live in a homeless camp in Cuddy Park are dealing with lots of snow and plunging...
Plunging temperatures in Anchorage are a big concern to people experiencing homelessness
MEA works to restore power to Mat-Su residents as borough continues to navigate snow impacts
MEA works to restore power to Mat-Su residents as borough continues to navigate snow impacts
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal