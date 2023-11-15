Eagle River shooting sends 1 to hospital

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - One man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon after being shot outside his house in Eagle River.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the victim was shot at least once in the lower body during a confrontation with 52-year-old suspect Raymond C. Pointer.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is jailed in Anchorage on charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Anchorage police responded to the shooting on North Fire Lake Avenue at 2:11 p.m. The shooting also resulted in stray gunfire hitting a house window. Other people inside the home were not injured and came to the victim’s assistance following the shooting,

So far, the investigation indicates Pointer started the conflict, but it’s unknown what sparked the violent action. Both men involved in the shooting were known to one another, police said.

