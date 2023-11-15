Health department receives go-ahead to expand capacity at Midtown winter shelter

Afternoon FastCast Nov. 14, 2023
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Emergency cold weather shelters are already reporting to the Anchorage Health Department that they are at or near capacity this winter season.

But the health department said there are still hundreds of people on the waitlist for shelter.

On Tuesday, the Anchorage Assembly approved a request for the health department to expand capacity at the old Solid Waste Services facility in Midtown from 150 beds to 200 beds.

Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the reasoning behind the request is there are more than 350 people waiting to be housed while the city’s three shelters are at roughly 96% capacity.

Additionally, Johnson said there were four deaths reported last week involving unsheltered individuals.

Henning Inc., which is running operations at the old SWS facility, said it can not expand capacity beyond 200.

“I think the only obstacles that we will have is running more shower time since there’s only one female shower and two male showers. We’ll just have to run multiple showers for each sex,” said Crystal Abbott, the director of operations for Henning.

Going forward, the health department is working with Graceful Touch Transitional Services Inc. to open a 50-person warming station in Fairview. The agency works to connect individuals with medical, social, educational and other services.

“That’s one of the things that we’ve been having problems with is finding new additional operators. When one came forward to operate a warming facility or work in communication, we’re going to jump on it,” Johnson said.

However, not everyone is thrilled about the old solid waste facility expanding its capacity.

A manager who did not want to be named or on camera said his business has had issues with homeless individuals wandering in and disturbing customers since the winter shelter opened.

