ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Valley’s emergency phone line is down, according to an Alaska State Troopers alert Tuesday night.

Troopers wrote in an alert sent out before 9 p.m. that 911 phones and non-emergency lines had stopped functioning for unknown reasons.

The temporary emergency line is 907-459-6800.

