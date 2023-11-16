3 Interior men arrested on child pornography charges include residents of Eielson, Wainwright

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Three men were arrested on charges of child pornography this week in Fairbanks , including two men who appear to have with ties to the military.

According to a dispatch from troopers, the men were served felony arrest warrants on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 after a Fairbanks grand jury issued them in relation to child pornography investigations.

Troopers arrested 21-year-old Edgar Compean of Fort Wainwright on 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail for Compean was set at $3,000.

Izaya Delos-Santos, a 22-year-old resident of Eielson Air Force Base just outside Fairbanks was also arrested on 5 counts of possession of child pornography.

Fairbanks resident Samuel Restifo, 29, was taken into custody on nine counts of possessing child pornographic materials. Bail for Restifo was set at $1,500.

A condition of release was imposed for all three offenders requiring they be held in custody unless released to a court-approved custodian.

Social media pages for Delos-Santos say he is an employee of the U.S. Air Force and graduated high school in Hawaii. Compean’s social media accounts contains images of him wearing the camouflage uniform of the U.S. Army, and say he graduated from high school in Harris County, Texas. It is not clear whether Restifo has any association with the two, or any military affiliation.

Alaska State Troopers report the arrests were made following the agency’s Technical Crime Unit campaigns in 2022 and 2023 to curb child exploitation operations in the Fairbanks area.

The possession, distribution, receipt or viewing of child sexual exploitation materials is illegal under military law and offenders may face greater statutory punishment than those faced by civilians. Military members may be given a dishonorable discharge from their branch and face court-martial, among other penalites.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.