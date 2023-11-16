Anchorage school campuses to be open Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has announced classes will be held in person on Thursday following several days of remote learning.

An email to school district parents and families sent Wednesday evening warns that while schools will be open, transportation to campuses may be affected. The letter warns parents that:

“Bus routes may be limited due to neighborhood road conditions. In poor road conditions, 40-foot-long buses simply can’t operate as safely as smaller vehicles, so we may not operate some bus routes. If that is the case, we will share additional details tomorrow morning, including what routes are affected. If a bus route can’t be operated, and families feel comfortable, we encourage you to provide transportation for your student(s).

Bus drivers will be taking extra precautions and, more than likely, we will see delays on difficult routes due to road conditions in some areas. Students should dress appropriately for the potential of longer-than-usual waits at their bus stops.

Students, whether walking to the bus stop or to school, should take extra precautions when walking in their neighborhoods.

Drivers should take extra precautions and be on the lookout for our students walking to school and at bus stops, buses dropping off students at school and, in general, be very aware of snowy/icy road conditions.

If families feel uncomfortable getting their student(s) safely to school tomorrow, they should notify their school(s) and the absence will be marked as an excused absence.”

The letter also states that the district is excited to welcome students back to campuses. A final update for Thursday’s school day will be made at 5:30 a.m.

