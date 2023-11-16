Clearing fire hydrants of snow helps first responders before an emergency occurs

Emergency personal and the utility are asking that people grab a shovel and help out by digging out fire hydrant their property.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:42 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Digging out and clearing the snow off of fire hydrants has kept Buck Voeller, a member of the hydro team at Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility, very busy this month.

“It’s a little overwhelming when you get this much snow,” Voeller said. “You start shoveling and by the time you get back around to the one you’ve shoveled, it’s already covered up again.”

Voeller is one of seven people on the hydro team tasked to care for the municipality’s fire hydrants. With over 7,500 fire hydrants in their care, he says each member has hundreds they look after in order to keep them accessible for emergency responses.

According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd, it can take his team five minutes or even longer to clear a fire hydrant — precious time during an emergency.

“Those extra minutes are actually very important for us because they come later than the original arrival,” Boyd said, explaining that the first fire department unit to arrive will need to stop their efforts in order for the second crew to arrive that will connect to nearby hydrants.

“We have to stop operations and stop any action — rescues or anything else that’s happening — if we can’t get that water connected,” Boyd said.

Emergency personnel and utility employees are reminding residents with hydrants on their property to help crews out by digging clearing them of snow. Boyd said clearing three feet of snow in each direction will make sure hydrants are ready to be used at any time.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Bronson disgruntled by ASD decision to keep schools closed
The Department of Transportation said on Monday that the icy-ruts, which have formed on many...
Anchorage’s icy, snow-covered roads causing some vehicle damage
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Eagle River shooting sends 1 to hospital
FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side
Digging out across Southcentral, with more rain and snow on the way
Digging out across Southcentral, with more rain and snow on the way

Latest News

A heavily covered Ford during a snowy Thursday morning in Anchorage.
Winter storm blog: ASD remains on remote learning Wednesday; Anchorage police experiencing 3-1-1 outage
The Anchorage School District will open campuses for in-person learning Thursday.
Anchorage school campuses to be open Thursday
An Anchorage dentist and his assistant travel to Ukraine to treat soldiers on the front line.
An Anchorage dentist and his assistant provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine
Emergency personal and the utility are asking that people grab a shovel and help out by digging...
Clearing fire hydrants of snow