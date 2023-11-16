Person attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake

Morning FastCast Nov. 16, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was attacked by a bear along a trail on the Kenai Peninsula on Thursday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The attack was reported on Hidden Creek Trail near Skilak Lake around 11:45 a.m.

Wildlife troopers responded to the site of the attack.

“The victim has been transported from the scene with unknown injuries,” troopers wrote.

No other details about the attack have been released.

This is a developing story.

FastCast
Morning FastCast Nov. 16, 2023