Rare Babe Ruth rookie card could become most expensive baseball card ever sold

A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.
A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction on Friday in Baltimore.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Babe Ruth rookie card is going up for auction this week and it could set a record selling price.

The Ruth card is from 1914 and shows the baseball icon in a Baltimore Orioles uniform.

Experts say it could become the most expensive baseball card ever sold.

The auction house selling the card is predicting that it could go as high as the $12 million range, challenging the current record.

Ruth is reportedly pictured in the card as a 19-year-old rookie in an Orioles jersey with the back of the card showing the team’s entire schedule for that season.

Collectors say there are only about 10 such cards known to be in existence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Anchorage School District declared their 4th weather closure day of the school year....
Bronson disgruntled by ASD decision to keep schools closed
The Department of Transportation said on Monday that the icy-ruts, which have formed on many...
Anchorage’s icy, snow-covered roads causing some vehicle damage
Active weather remains, as rain, snow and winds are in the forecast
Active weather remains, as rain, snow and winds are in the forecast
Nov. Snow-ANC - JP 11-14-23
Another winter storm hits Alaska
Photo depicting jail cell bars
ACLU of Alaska sues Department of Corrections over religious freedom issue

Latest News

A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters.
Man finds intact mammoth jaw while diving
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said they have not ruled out...
Dad tried to rescue 4-year-old daughter who died in house fire, officials say
This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David...
Texas man faces execution for 2001 strangulation of girl, 5, who was abducted from a store
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties