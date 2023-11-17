Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:10 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
72-year-old man attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake
Man uses snow blower to get snow off of his driveway.
‘Where are the plows?’: Some residential areas yet to see plows on their streets
Mayor Bronson defends his decision to pull plows from neighborhoods to plow state-owned streets
Mayor Bronson defends decision to pull municipal plows from neighborhoods to clear state roads
According to a dispatch from troopers, the men were served felony arrest warrants on Nov. 14...
3 Interior men arrested on child pornography charges include residents of Eielson, Wainwright
Photo depicting jail cell bars
ACLU of Alaska sues Department of Corrections over religious freedom issue

Latest News

A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year
FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to...
Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
‘Loose drain cover’ cancels first Formula One practice on Las Vegas Strip, officials say