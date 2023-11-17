Anchorage school busses back in full service Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced early Friday morning that all schools will be open and all bus routes will be in service to close the week.

After three consecutive days of teaching students remotely, all but O’Malley Elementary School reopened on Thursday. However, many neighborhoods did not receive bus service due to snowy road conditions.

In an email from ASD, the district advised its community to “take it slow and safe this morning.”

The following communities have new, temporary bus stop locations:

Range View Trailer Court — Valley Street and East 6th Avenue

Dimond Estates — The main office building

Rivera Terrace — Lee Street and East 34th Avenue

Areas of Moorland Street, Sara Lynn Place, Lakeridge Court, Crannog Street, Beachwood Drive — West 84th Avenue and Jewel Lake Road

Additionally, school district parents and families were provided with the following guidance:

“Bus drivers will be taking extra precautions and, more than likely, we will see delays on difficult routes due to on-going road conditions. Students should dress appropriately for the potential of longer-than-usual waits at their bus stops.

Students, whether walking to the bus stop or to school, should take extra precautions when walking in their neighborhoods. Click here to learn more.

Drivers should take extra precautions and be on the lookout for our students walking to school and at bus stops, buses dropping off students at school and, in general, be very aware of snowy/icy road conditions. Click here to learn more from our partners with the Anchorage Police Department.

If families feel uncomfortable getting their student(s) safely to school this morning, they should notify their school(s) and the absence will be marked as an excused absence.”

