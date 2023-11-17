Anchorage school busses back in full service Friday

Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:40 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced early Friday morning that all schools will be open and all bus routes will be in service to close the week.

After three consecutive days of teaching students remotely, all but O’Malley Elementary School reopened on Thursday. However, many neighborhoods did not receive bus service due to snowy road conditions.

In an email from ASD, the district advised its community to “take it slow and safe this morning.”

The following communities have new, temporary bus stop locations:

  • Range View Trailer Court — Valley Street and East 6th Avenue
  • Dimond Estates — The main office building
  • Rivera Terrace — Lee Street and East 34th Avenue
  • Areas of Moorland Street, Sara Lynn Place, Lakeridge Court, Crannog Street, Beachwood Drive — West 84th Avenue and Jewel Lake Road

Additionally, school district parents and families were provided with the following guidance:

  • “Bus drivers will be taking extra precautions and, more than likely, we will see delays on difficult routes due to on-going road conditions. Students should dress appropriately for the potential of longer-than-usual waits at their bus stops.
  • Students, whether walking to the bus stop or to school, should take extra precautions when walking in their neighborhoods. Click here to learn more.
  • Drivers should take extra precautions and be on the lookout for our students walking to school and at bus stops, buses dropping off students at school and, in general, be very aware of snowy/icy road conditions. Click here to learn more from our partners with the Anchorage Police Department.
  • If families feel uncomfortable getting their student(s) safely to school this morning, they should notify their school(s) and the absence will be marked as an excused absence.”
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
72-year-old man attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake
Man uses snow blower to get snow off of his driveway.
‘Where are the plows?’: Some residential areas yet to see plows on their streets
Mayor Bronson defends his decision to pull plows from neighborhoods to plow state-owned streets
Mayor Bronson defends decision to pull municipal plows from neighborhoods to clear state roads
According to a dispatch from troopers, the men were served felony arrest warrants on Nov. 14...
3 Interior men arrested on child pornography charges include residents of Eielson, Wainwright
Photo depicting jail cell bars
ACLU of Alaska sues Department of Corrections over religious freedom issue

Latest News

Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
“I’m not going to give up on something that works that’s already paid for,” Anchorage Mayor...
Anchorage taxpayers still paying $5,000 per month to store materials for unbuilt navigation center
ASD superintendent defensive about Mayor Bronson's criticism of keeping schools closed whole roads went unplowed
Ranked choice ballots are being challenged in Alaska
APOC hears complaints related to groups opposed to ranked choice voting