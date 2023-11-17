APOC hears complaints related to groups opposed to ranked choice voting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The pro-ranked choice voting group Alaskans for Better Elections wants to see two opponents of ranked choice voting groups fined and brought into compliance for violating campaign ethics laws.

The Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) heard arguments from both sides at Thursday’s special meeting.

One of the groups named in the complaint is Preserve Democracy, and it’s led by former U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

The complaint alleges Preserve Democracy failed to register as a lobbyist with the commission before campaigning in favor of a proposed ballot measure to repeal ranked choice voting in Alaska.

Tshibaka and her attorney told the commission that Preserve Democracy is against ranked choice voting, specifically the spread of it to other communities and states throughout the nation.

Contrary to what the opposing attorney argued, she said at no point did Preserve Democracy’s website advocate for the proposed ballot measure, nor did she campaign for it at any events she spoke at.

“I don’t know how the commission will rule, but I am confident that if they don’t rule in our favor, I will take this to the Alaska Supreme Court, because it’s my job to protect free speech.”

However, Alaskans for Better Elections attorney Samuel Gottstein said there is evidence to back up that at multiple Preserve Democracy events Tshibaka specifically referenced the ballot initiative and told people to sign it.

“If somebody is talking or advocating for a ballot initiative, the public has a right to know who is funding that speech, and so that’s where we believe Preserve Democracy crossed the line,” Gottstein said.

The other complaint argued Thursday was against the group Alaskans for Honest Elections: the group circulating petitions to get ranked choice voting repealed in the state.

The complaint said Anchorage pastor Art Mathias formed a church organization called Rank Choice Education Association, and then donated roughly $90,000 to it.

The church then donated the money to Alaskans for Honest Elections, of which Mathias is the director.

“There would be two possible motivations. One is to get a tax break, which if you’re a wealthy individual and you give $100,000 and you get a 30% tax break, that’s significant. That’s $30,000 of the taxpayers subsidizing political activity — that’s prohibited,” said Alaskans for Better Elections attorney Scott Kendall.

Kendall said the other motive would be anonymity.

PhiI Izon — also named in the complaint — is a member of Alaskans for Honest Elections and Rank Choice Education Association, told the commission that some of the allegations are the result of bad advice his group received from staff at the Public Office Commission.

Additionally, Izon said he and Mathias were not trying to be deceitful, but doing their best to be in compliance.

APOC staff recommended that the parties named in the complaints be fined, but the commission says it will not issue its ruling on possible fines for at 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.