‘Enough is enough’: Lawsuit seeks to bring banned books back to the Mat-Su school district

Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Northern Justice Project and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District for the removal of 56 books from school libraries.

“As a parent to a biracial child, my child needs to be represented in books. I believe that book banning only further promotes intolerance, suppression of ideas or information, and creates seclusion making at-risk youth all the more at-risk. I am joining this lawsuit to send the School District the message: enough is enough,” plaintiff Dawn Adams said in a news release Friday morning.

The books range from “The Handmaids Tale,” to “The Bluest Eye,” which is written from the perspective of a young Black girl who is a victim of a sexually abusive father, as well as “Slaughterhouse Five,” which is an account of a man’s experiences during the Allied bombing of Dresden in 1945, and his trip back to the days of Jesus Christ’s life on earth.

The suit was filed on behalf of eight plaintiffs, including six MSBSD parents on behalf of their children and two MSBSD students over the age of 18.

They argue that the book removal violated their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution to free speech, press, and political expression.

The goal is to have the court reinstate the removed books to school libraries, and to rule that this kind of book banning is unconstitutional.

During previous school board meetings people opposed to the books say reading the material risks taking away innocence from children.

“I was exposed to books that were sexually explicit at a young age and my innocence was taken away — that’s what we’re talking about.” Mary Rivera testified back in September.

According to district superintendent Randy Trani, neither he nor the school board members have read all of the 56 books. Rather, he claims staff members reviewed the books.

The Matanuska-Susitna Education Association has previously released a statement condemning the board’s decision.

“This is a blatant effort to curtail critical thinking, stifle discussion, and deprive our students of the opportunity to share, as a class, the experience of studying some of the most classic American literature,” association president Dianne K. Shibe said.

The books are considered controversial because of descriptions of rape and incest as well as sexual references, “things that are pretty serious problems, especially in our teenage world,” said board member Jeff Taylor, a Wasilla business owner who also voted in favor of the ban in April.

“All students have a constitutional right to inquire, to study, and to gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their world. As the Supreme Court ruled over 40 years ago, ‘the school library is the principal locus of that freedom.’ Mat-Su School District needs to respect that right,” Northern Justice attorney Savannah Fletcher wrote in a news release.

A spokeswoman for the Mat-Su school district says officials have not been able to read the filing yet and have no response for now.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
72-year-old man attacked by bear on trail near Skilak Lake
Man uses snow blower to get snow off of his driveway.
‘Where are the plows?’: Some residential areas yet to see plows on their streets
Mayor Bronson defends his decision to pull plows from neighborhoods to plow state-owned streets
Mayor Bronson defends decision to pull municipal plows from neighborhoods to clear state roads
According to a dispatch from troopers, the men were served felony arrest warrants on Nov. 14...
3 Interior men arrested on child pornography charges include residents of Eielson, Wainwright
Photo depicting jail cell bars
ACLU of Alaska sues Department of Corrections over religious freedom issue

Latest News

The governor appointed Treg Taylor to be Alaska's attorney general.
Alaska attorney general weighs in on hot-button education issues
This photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows,from the left, Holly Demmert and Clifton...
Alaska National Guard performs medical mission while shuttling Santa to give gifts to rural village
Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
Morning FastCast Nov. 17, 2023
The Anchorage School District began offering full bus service on Monday
Anchorage school busses back in full service Friday