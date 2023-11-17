Temperatures drop as storm departs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While warm, wet and windy weather hit much of the Anchorage area and other parts of Southcentral, it was heavy snow in the Susitna Valley, slowing traffic on the Parks Highway as plow work to keep roads clear.

Winds were in the 30 mph range in Anchorage, and temperatures soared to the 40s during Thursday. The forecast calls for the storm to continue moving east, clearing the west coast, Interior and Southcentral of clouds by Friday afternoon.

But as it moves out, it will still direct a plume of moisture to the southern Panhandle, resulting in heavy rainfall. Ketchikan could see the highest amounts with over 4 inches through Saturday evening.

Hot spot was Ketchikan with 50 degrees. Cold spot was Point Lay, with a temperature of 1 degree.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.