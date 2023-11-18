Bundle up, Alaska! The weekend will be cold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From record heavy snow to high winds, from warming temperatures to melting snow and ice, southcentral has been whacked by winter weather in the last week. And now it gets cold.

High pressure building into the region and state as a storm departs brings in colder arctic air. Southcentral lows are likely to drop below zero in parts of the Susitna Valley and even East Anchorage could see temperatures drop to 5 to 10 below.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.