Bundle up, Alaska! The weekend will be cold

Single digits to sub-zero temperatures
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From record heavy snow to high winds, from warming temperatures to melting snow and ice, southcentral has been whacked by winter weather in the last week. And now it gets cold.

High pressure building into the region and state as a storm departs brings in colder arctic air. Southcentral lows are likely to drop below zero in parts of the Susitna Valley and even East Anchorage could see temperatures drop to 5 to 10 below.

