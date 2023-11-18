Weather Lab: Exploring science hands-on at Campbell STEM Elementary

By Shannon Cole and Melissa Frey
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week Alaska’s News Source Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey was one of several practicing scientists who met with the students of Campbell STEM Elementary to see firsthand how exciting science can be.

From robotics to meteorology, aerodynamics to biology, the students learned about new technologies and try out some cool experiments. Not bad for a school day!

